Evarine Katongo, a star midfielder for the Zambia national team, known as the Shepolopolo, has officially begun her journey with a new club. After the conclusion of her contract with the Lusaka-based club ZISD, Katongo has now signed with the Green Buffaloes, the current champions of the FAZ National Women's League.

Katongo's Successful Transition

Katongo debuted for the Green Buffaloes in a league match, contributing to a decisive 3-1 victory over her former club, ZISD. The match, held at Independence Stadium in Lusaka, marked not just a win for the Buffaloes, but also a triumphant beginning for Katongo's career with her new club.

Rough Waters Before Smooth Sailing

Prior to her successful transition, Katongo faced a transfer dispute between the Green Buffaloes and ZISD in 2022. Despite the controversy, Katongo, following her participation in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and COSAFA Cup, managed to join the Green Buffaloes without ZISD's approval.

A Strong Addition to the Green Buffaloes

The official announcement from the Buffaloes conveyed their excitement about Katongo joining the club on a long-term basis. With her addition, the already strong Green Buffaloes side is expected to become even more formidable. Katongo's experience and success with the Zambia U-20 women's national team and at the WAFCON and COSAFA Women's Championship make her a valuable asset to the Green Buffaloes' future endeavours.