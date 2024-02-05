Evansville Thunderbolts to Honor First Responders with Special Event

In an evocative show of solidarity and appreciation, the Evansville Thunderbolts are gearing up to host a First Responders Night on February 9, 2024. This event, set to unfurl in Evansville, Indiana, is dedicated to honoring local first responders - the very lifeblood of public safety and immediate aid.

Discounted Tickets for First Responders

These brave men and women, including personnel from law enforcement, fire department, emergency medical services, and dispatch, both current and retired, are being offered an exclusive benefit. They can avail discounted tickets at a flat rate of $10, a small token of gratitude for their immense contribution. Additionally, these first responders can extend this perk to their loved ones, with an option to purchase up to five additional tickets at the same discounted rate.

Thunderbolts vs. Bulls: A Clash to Remember

The centerpiece of the First Responders Night is a thrilling hockey match. The Evansville Thunderbolts are set to lock horns with the Birmingham Bulls, promising an unforgettable evening of adrenaline-fueled action. The face-off is scheduled to commence at 7:00 PM, offering a fitting spectacle to accompany the event's heartfelt tribute.

Accessible Tickets and Exciting Opportunities

For those wishing to partake in this special event, tickets are available for purchase through a designated form. Those not eligible for the discounted rate can still join the tribute by buying tickets at regular prices through Ticketmaster or the Ford Center ticket office. To add a sprinkle of excitement, there's an opportunity to win tickets to the game. By simply filling out a different form with an email address that is checked regularly, participants stand a chance to win this ticket giveaway. Winners will be notified via email on February 8th, a day before the game.