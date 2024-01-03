Evanston’s Multi-Sport Challenge: A Game for Everyone

On a brisk January morning, the familiar bustle of Evanston Township High School (ETHS) in Illinois was replaced with a unique energy. Young faces full of anticipation filled the halls, lured by the prospect of exploring the world of sports. As part of their initiative to foster a diverse sporting culture, ETHS hosted the ‘Middle School Multi-Sport Challenge’, a decade-long tradition that has become a much-anticipated event.

Unleashing Potential through Sports

ETHS, boasting the highest number of sports teams among high schools in the state with a staggering 42 teams, opened its doors to 150 prospective students eager to try their hands at 28 different sports. The challenge aims to familiarize middle schoolers with a range of sports, including less common ones like girls’ flag football, rowing, and lacrosse, under the guidance of high school coaches and student-athletes.

Passionate Athletes Paving the Way

Among the participants were Grace Hauser and Julia Martin, freshmen on the girls’ lacrosse team, and senior Sydney Hletko. Their passion for their sport and enthusiasm for teaching others resonated through the event. Sarah McKenna, an ETHS alumna and girls’ lacrosse coach since 2008, pointed to the sport’s growing popularity in Evanston, a wave partly influenced by the success of the Northwestern women’s lacrosse team.

Lacrosse: A Rising Star in Illinois

Boys’ lacrosse coach Rob Fournie noted the increase in the number of schools offering lacrosse in the state, now at 165. The challenge day is seen as an opportunity for students to try lacrosse and potentially get hooked on the sport. Senior Stella Holstine and her sister Evie, both lacrosse players, were present, with Stella instructing and Evie participating. The sisters, who have played lacrosse from a young age, plan to continue practicing together, reflecting the lasting impact of sports and mentorship at ETHS.

ETHS Athletics, with its commitment to fostering a diverse sporting culture, continues to provide a platform for students to explore, engage, and excel. The Middle School Multi-Sport Challenge stands testament to the fact that in the world of sports, there’s a game for everyone, waiting to be discovered.