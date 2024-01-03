en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Evanston’s Multi-Sport Challenge: A Game for Everyone

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:43 pm EST
Evanston’s Multi-Sport Challenge: A Game for Everyone

On a brisk January morning, the familiar bustle of Evanston Township High School (ETHS) in Illinois was replaced with a unique energy. Young faces full of anticipation filled the halls, lured by the prospect of exploring the world of sports. As part of their initiative to foster a diverse sporting culture, ETHS hosted the ‘Middle School Multi-Sport Challenge’, a decade-long tradition that has become a much-anticipated event.

Unleashing Potential through Sports

ETHS, boasting the highest number of sports teams among high schools in the state with a staggering 42 teams, opened its doors to 150 prospective students eager to try their hands at 28 different sports. The challenge aims to familiarize middle schoolers with a range of sports, including less common ones like girls’ flag football, rowing, and lacrosse, under the guidance of high school coaches and student-athletes.

Passionate Athletes Paving the Way

Among the participants were Grace Hauser and Julia Martin, freshmen on the girls’ lacrosse team, and senior Sydney Hletko. Their passion for their sport and enthusiasm for teaching others resonated through the event. Sarah McKenna, an ETHS alumna and girls’ lacrosse coach since 2008, pointed to the sport’s growing popularity in Evanston, a wave partly influenced by the success of the Northwestern women’s lacrosse team.

Lacrosse: A Rising Star in Illinois

Boys’ lacrosse coach Rob Fournie noted the increase in the number of schools offering lacrosse in the state, now at 165. The challenge day is seen as an opportunity for students to try lacrosse and potentially get hooked on the sport. Senior Stella Holstine and her sister Evie, both lacrosse players, were present, with Stella instructing and Evie participating. The sisters, who have played lacrosse from a young age, plan to continue practicing together, reflecting the lasting impact of sports and mentorship at ETHS.

ETHS Athletics, with its commitment to fostering a diverse sporting culture, continues to provide a platform for students to explore, engage, and excel. The Middle School Multi-Sport Challenge stands testament to the fact that in the world of sports, there’s a game for everyone, waiting to be discovered.

0
Education Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
3 mins ago
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Parents of children with special needs face the profound challenge of finding quality, affordable child care. These children often require caregivers skilled in physical assistance, specialized communication, and additional patience, compounded by the necessity for specialized training. Although federal rules prohibit discrimination against children with disabilities, practical considerations and the blurred line between disability and
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Cal Water and DoGoodery Launch 10th Annual 'Tap Into Learning' Water Conservation Program
14 mins ago
Cal Water and DoGoodery Launch 10th Annual 'Tap Into Learning' Water Conservation Program
Odisha Students Struggle with Lack of Braille Textbooks
16 mins ago
Odisha Students Struggle with Lack of Braille Textbooks
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
5 mins ago
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
Administrative Decision Disrupts School Infrastructure Development in Jammu and Kashmir
11 mins ago
Administrative Decision Disrupts School Infrastructure Development in Jammu and Kashmir
Cal Water's 'Tap Into Learning' Hits Decade Milestone Amid New Water Conservation Legislation
12 mins ago
Cal Water's 'Tap Into Learning' Hits Decade Milestone Amid New Water Conservation Legislation
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
1 min
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
1 min
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
2 mins
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
2 mins
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
3 mins
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
3 mins
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
3 mins
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
4 mins
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
4 mins
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
35 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app