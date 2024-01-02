Evan Stewart Leaves Texas A&M Over Injury and Mental Health Support Concerns

Former five-star recruit and wide receiver for Texas A&M, Evan Stewart, recently announced his departure from the Aggies through a social media post. After entering the transfer portal on December 19, Stewart voiced concerns about his injury diagnosis and care, expressing hope for better assessment of his physical and mental health by his future team’s training staff. This announcement follows his notable absence from the Aggies’ final regular season game against LSU and other games missed due to injury.

Aggies Respond to Stewart’s Concerns

Texas A&M responded to Stewart’s comments, affirming their dedication to a comprehensive sports medicine program and mental health support for their student-athletes. The program emphasized that discussions concerning medical history are at the discretion of the student-athlete.

Stewart Tops Transfer Portal Rankings

Stewart’s entry into the transfer portal places him among the top-rated available players, securing the No. 2 overall rank by 247Sports. His departure comes at a time of significant change for Texas A&M football, which has seen 18 players enter the transfer portal and the replacement of former head coach Jimbo Fisher with Mike Elko. Previously, Stewart was ranked as the No. 11 player nationally and the No. 4 player in Texas by 247Sports’ Composite ranking.

Implications for Texas A&M and Prospective Teams

Stewart’s transfer could have profound implications for Texas A&M as well as the teams interested in acquiring him. The talented wide receiver’s concerns about his injury management and mental health support highlight the importance of these factors in athlete retention. Stewart’s future team will be under scrutiny to ensure it meets his expectations in these areas.