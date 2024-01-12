en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

European Winter Transfer Window Buzz: Angel Correa and Thiago Almada on the Move

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:33 pm EST
European Winter Transfer Window Buzz: Angel Correa and Thiago Almada on the Move

The European winter transfer window, a period of intense speculation and strategic planning for football clubs, has opened its doors. Among the numerous potential moves, one name stands out in the headlines: Angel Correa, the Argentine forward at Atletico Madrid. Correa, known for his explosive pace and clinical finishing, has reportedly received an offer from the Saudi Pro League, a development that has grabbed the attention of football enthusiasts worldwide.

Angel Correa: On the Brink of a New Journey

Atletico Madrid, a club renowned for its strong defense and tactical discipline, seems to be ready to let Angel Correa embark on a new journey. Reports suggest that Al Ittihad, one of the giants of Saudi football, is the most likely destination for Correa. This potential move marks a significant chapter in Correa’s career, who has enjoyed a considerable spell at the Wanda Metropolitano, entertaining fans with his agility and audacious style of play.

Thiago Almada: Atletico’s Prospective Reinforcement

As Correa’s departure seems increasingly likely, Atletico Madrid is already scanning the horizon for potential replacements. Their gaze has settled on Thiago Almada, a young and dynamic player from the Five Stripes, who has left quite an impression in the Major League Soccer (MLS). Almada, with his creativity and goal-scoring ability, has played a pivotal role in his team, contributing to 28 goals in just 33 MLS games. His exceptional performance at Velez Sarsfield and recent achievements in the MLS have not gone unnoticed.

A Potential Power Shift in European Football

Rumors are rife that Almada might be close to securing a transfer to Europe, more specifically, to Atletico Madrid. If these rumors materialize into a deal, it could signal a power shift, not only within Atletico Madrid but also in European football. Thiago Almada’s arrival at Atletico Madrid could bring a fresh, attacking dynamic to the club’s style of play, while Angel Correa’s potential move to Al Ittihad could enhance Saudi Pro League’s global appeal.

0
Europe Saudi Arabia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
21 mins ago
Czech Teenager Detained at Ukrainian Border in Bid to Join Military
A 15-year-old boy from Ostrava, Czech Republic, was taken into custody at the Ukrainian border in a daring attempt to join the Ukrainian military. This incident, reported by the Polish Border Guard Service on January 11, 2024, is a stark reminder of the far-reaching impact of geopolitical conflicts on the most vulnerable sections of our
Czech Teenager Detained at Ukrainian Border in Bid to Join Military
EU Lawmakers Bolster Microplastics Legislation in Response to Spain's Pollution Incident
50 mins ago
EU Lawmakers Bolster Microplastics Legislation in Response to Spain's Pollution Incident
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Abdicates: Prince Frederik and Princess Mary to Ascend Throne
1 hour ago
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Abdicates: Prince Frederik and Princess Mary to Ascend Throne
Ongoing Ukraine Conflict: Parliament Debates Draft Bill Amid Escalation and Nuclear Threats
42 mins ago
Ongoing Ukraine Conflict: Parliament Debates Draft Bill Amid Escalation and Nuclear Threats
Danish Royal Family Rift Overshadows Upcoming Coronation
48 mins ago
Danish Royal Family Rift Overshadows Upcoming Coronation
Power Play Podcast: NATO's Strategy and Global Affairs with Latvia's FM
48 mins ago
Power Play Podcast: NATO's Strategy and Global Affairs with Latvia's FM
Latest Headlines
World News
Philadelphia Union Secures Defense with Kai Wagner's Contract Extension
2 mins
Philadelphia Union Secures Defense with Kai Wagner's Contract Extension
Mississippi Cities of Jackson and Flowood on Boil Water Advisory after E. Coli Detection
3 mins
Mississippi Cities of Jackson and Flowood on Boil Water Advisory after E. Coli Detection
E. coli Triggers Boil Water Notice in Jackson, Mississippi: Public Trust at Stake
3 mins
E. coli Triggers Boil Water Notice in Jackson, Mississippi: Public Trust at Stake
Mahe Drysdale Honored with New Trophy at 2024 Rigtec Billy Webb Challenge
4 mins
Mahe Drysdale Honored with New Trophy at 2024 Rigtec Billy Webb Challenge
Asian Cup Kicks Off Amidst Escalating Tensions in the Middle East
4 mins
Asian Cup Kicks Off Amidst Escalating Tensions in the Middle East
Buffalo Bills Fan's Tragic Death Raises Concerns Over Fan Safety at Sporting Events
5 mins
Buffalo Bills Fan's Tragic Death Raises Concerns Over Fan Safety at Sporting Events
Trump's Perspective on Civil Fraud Trial: A Closer Look
5 mins
Trump's Perspective on Civil Fraud Trial: A Closer Look
Zambia's President Calls for Political Unity to Combat Cholera Epidemic
6 mins
Zambia's President Calls for Political Unity to Combat Cholera Epidemic
Untracked Weapons to Ukraine: A Pentagon Report Raises Concerns
7 mins
Untracked Weapons to Ukraine: A Pentagon Report Raises Concerns
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app