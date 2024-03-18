European Dominance in Men's Handball: Six Teams Secure Paris 2024 Olympic Spots

Marathonized and increasingly thriving, European dominance in men's handball did not miss its most recent invitation to demonstrate yet again. In the three pre-Olympic games that finished filling the Paris 2024 line-up, the six selected who fulfilled their mission belong to the continent that holds all the Olympic titles. Granollers in Spain, Hanover in Germany, and Tatabanya in Hungary were the venues, and Spain, Slovenia, Croatia, Germany, Norway, and Hungary signed the final tickets in the last qualifying round.

Qualification Rounds Full of Drama

Spain, Croatia, and Norway performed excellently, winning their three matches and meeting the expectations derived from their status as Olympic or world medalists. The Croats, champions in Atlanta 1996 and Athens 2004 and bronze in London 2012, and the Norwegians, runners-up in the 2017 and 2019 Cups, needed both initial wins to secure their spots in Paris. For the Hispanics, who defended bronze in Tokyo, a hard-fought home victory against Brazil in the third match sealed an Olympic destiny that seemed unalterable.

The Hosts' Triumphs

The most celebrated of the qualifications were the work of the other two host teams in definitions with a final atmosphere. Hungary, through a 30-27 comeback against Portugal, and Germany, in a hard-fought victory against its Austrian neighbors, by 33 to 30, transformed the public outcry into five-ring passages. These moments of triumph underscore the competitive spirit and high stakes of Olympic qualification.

Looking Ahead to Paris 2024

The next stop on the trip to Paris will be the drawing that will take place in the French capital, precisely, on Tuesday, April 16. The 12 qualified teams will be divided into six pots, with preliminary phases taking place in Paris and the finals in the city of Lille. This sets the stage for a highly anticipated Olympic handball competition, showcasing the best talents from around the world.

European teams' dominance in securing their spots for the Paris 2024 Olympics underscores the continent's strong legacy in men's handball. As teams prepare for the upcoming games, the anticipation and excitement for what promises to be a highly competitive tournament continue to build. The success of these teams not only highlights their skill and dedication but also sets the stage for an electrifying Olympic handball competition in Paris.