Euro 2025 Qualifiers: Northern Ireland's Path to Play-offs Against Portugal, Bosnia, and Malta

After an unprecedented qualification for Euro 2022, Northern Ireland sets its sights on the Euro 2025 finals with a new challenge ahead. The team faces a tough group in the qualifying series, aiming to secure a spot in the play-offs and ultimately the finals in Switzerland. Northern Ireland's journey is intertwined with their performance against Portugal, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Malta, as they navigate through the complexities of the new qualifying format.

Portugal: The Formidable Foe

Portugal emerges as the heavyweight in Northern Ireland's group, boasting a squad rich in experience and a track record of recent successes in European and World competitions. With players like Ana Borges and Carolina Mendes leading the charge, Portugal's matches in May will be critical for Northern Ireland to gauge their progress and strategize for a possible upset.

Bosnia-Herzegovina: The Dark Horse

Bosnia-Herzegovina presents an unpredictable challenge. Despite their lower world ranking and inconsistent form, they possess the potential to disrupt Northern Ireland's plans. The head-to-head encounters between these teams will be pivotal, with Bosnia-Herzegovina looking to leverage their new managerial tactics and the talents of young players from top European clubs.