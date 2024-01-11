Eugenie Bouchard: From Tennis Court to Pickleball Arena

Canadian tennis star and former world No. 5, Eugenie Bouchard, recently embarked on a new athletic journey, making her debut on the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour. Bouchard’s shift from the tennis court to the pickleball arena, a sport rapidly on the rise worldwide, was announced last September. Her foray into this fresh venture was far from a retirement from professional tennis; she remains under contract to participate in all four major PPA events and other tournaments throughout the season.

Bouchard’s Introduction to Pickleball

Pickleball, played with paddles and a hollow ball on a court akin to that of badminton, has witnessed a significant surge in its player base. Over 36.5 million people globally have experienced the sport in the past year alone. Bouchard, who recently vacationed in the Turks and Caicos Islands, decided to take up this new challenge, marking her debut at The Masters in California. Despite her early defeats in both the women’s singles and doubles events, she remains focused on acclimating herself to the sport, maintaining a playful attitude, and not being overly critical of her performance.

Transition from Tennis to Pickleball

Bouchard’s transition to pickleball represents a significant shift in her athletic career. She has received tips from fellow tennis players who have successfully transitioned to pickleball and is adjusting to the smaller paddle size and the more social, less insular nature of the sport. Bouchard has been training for several months, leading up to her debut, and, despite recent injuries and disappointing results in tennis, she is not yet ready to retire from the sport.

Legacy in Tennis

Her last appearance in a WTA Tour event was at the Guadalajara Open in September, where she faced defeat against Veronika Kudermetova. Despite this, Bouchard’s legacy in tennis remains strong. She played a significant role in popularizing the sport in Canada and breaking barriers for future generations. A former Wimbledon finalist, she helped Canada clinch the Billie Jean King Cup in November.