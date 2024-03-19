Eton College Mourns as Year 13 Pupil Raphaël Pryor Dies During Unique Field Game Match

AnEton College pupil, Raphaël Pryor, tragically passed away after collapsing on the school's playing fields during a match of the Field Game, a unique sport exclusive to the institution. This devastating event has left the school community in mourning, highlighting the inherent risks of sports and raising questions about student safety during school activities.

Historic Sport Turns Tragic

The Field Game, one of two football codes unique to Eton College, combines elements of both football and rugby and is distinguished by its historic roots dating back to 1847. It is during a match of this esteemed game that Pryor, serving as a House Captain and described as an 'outstanding young man' by Eton's head master, Simon Henderson, suddenly became unwell and collapsed. Despite immediate medical attention, Pryor was pronounced dead, casting a shadow over the game and the school's storied tradition of sports.

Community Response and Support

In response to this tragedy, Eton College has taken steps to support its pupils and staff, providing specialist support through on-site counsellors. The school's flag was lowered to half-mast, a tribute usually reserved for members of the Royal family, signifying the depth of the loss felt within the community. Additionally, parents of Eton pupils were informed of the incident through email, ensuring a transparent communication process during this difficult time.

Reflections on Safety and Legacy

This incident brings to the forefront the importance of safety in school sports, prompting a reflection on how historic traditions intersect with modern health and safety standards. As the Eton community grapples with this loss, the legacy of Raphaël Pryor and the cherished traditions of the Field Game will undoubtedly be examined through a new lens. The tragedy serves as a poignant reminder of the unpredictability of life and the need for vigilance in protecting the well-being of students in all school activities.