Etisalat signs deal to support Afghanistan national Cricket team

A significant development in the sports and telecommunications sectors was inked between Etisalat Afghanistan and the Afghanistan Cricket Board. This agreement marked a renewed commitment by Etisalat to serve as the official financial supporter of the Afghanistan national cricket team. Abdullah Jabar, the commercial head of Etisalat Afghanistan, and Mirwais Ashraf, the head of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, signed the contract in the United Arab Emirates, setting the stage for a year of anticipated success and growth for Afghan cricket.

Advertisment

Renewing Partnerships, Fostering Growth

Etisalat's recommitment to the Afghanistan national cricket team underscores a history of support that has been crucial for the team's development on the international stage. Since entering the Afghan market in 2007, Etisalat has not only contributed to the telecommunications landscape but also invested over $400 million in various sectors, including sports. Abdullah Jabar celebrated the team as the "pride of Afghans," signaling Etisalat's dedication to nurturing athletes and sports in Afghanistan. Mirwais Ashraf echoed this sentiment, expressing gratitude for the support that allows the national team to continue its pursuit of excellence in the cricketing world.

Impact on Afghanistan Cricket

Advertisment

The partnership between Etisalat and the Afghanistan Cricket Board is more than a financial arrangement; it is a beacon of hope and ambition for a nation passionate about cricket. This sponsorship not only provides the necessary resources for the team to compete at an international level but also reinforces the importance of sports as a unifying force in Afghanistan. The collaboration is expected to have a substantial impact on the team's performance, morale, and the broader development of cricket in the country.

Looking Ahead

As the Afghanistan national cricket team gears up for a year under Etisalat's sponsorship, the focus will undoubtedly be on leveraging this partnership to achieve new heights. The support from Etisalat is poised to open doors for enhanced training, international exposure, and perhaps most importantly, a continued source of national pride for Afghans. This agreement marks not just a financial commitment, but a vote of confidence in the talent and potential of Afghan cricket.

The partnership between Etisalat and the Afghanistan Cricket Board is a testament to the power of collaboration between different sectors for the advancement of national interests and the uplifting of sports. As the team prepares to make its mark on the international stage in 2024, the support from Etisalat is a crucial step towards realizing their ambitions and inspiring a new generation of athletes in Afghanistan.