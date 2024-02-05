Ethan Leyh: Bentley Falcon's Star Player Earns Second Atlantic Hockey Player of the Week Accolade

Ethan Leyh, a key player for the Bentley Falcons, has once again made headlines by being named the Atlantic Hockey Player of the Week. This is the second time Leyh has received this prestigious accolade, a testament to his consistent performance and skill on the ice. His recent achievement was highlighted by a hat trick during Bentley's 4-2 victory over Army West Point, a contribution that undeniably played a significant role in the team's victory.

Leyh's Hat Trick

Scoring a hat trick in hockey is no easy feat, but Leyh achieved this remarkable milestone by scoring in each period of the game. His hat trick included a power play goal and a shorthanded goal, demonstrating his versatility and adaptability in different game situations. This was Leyh's second hat trick of the season, tying him for the national lead and further cementing his position as a formidable player.

Commanding the Faceoff Circle

In addition to his scoring prowess, Leyh demonstrated his skill in the faceoff circle with a 60 percent win rate. This percentage reflects Leyh's keen understanding of the game, quick reflexes, and strategic thinking. Winning faceoffs is crucial in maintaining control of the puck and dictating the pace of the game, and Leyh's success in this area contributes significantly to the Falcons' overall performance.

A Key Player for the Falcons

Over the season, Leyh has emerged as a vital player for the Falcons, leading the team with 11 goals and 26 points, and ranking second in assists. His leadership and influence on the ice have been instrumental in the team's success. Furthermore, Bentley's performance this season has included four hat tricks by different players, a testament to the team's offensive strength and depth. As Leyh and the Falcons prepare for their next game against Canisius, fans and opponents alike will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on Leyh's performance.