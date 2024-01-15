Ethan Johnston: Rising Basketball Star at The Hill School

In the realm of high school basketball, a new star is rising. Ethan Johnston, a 6-foot-5 sophomore guard hailing from Queens, New York, is quickly making his mark at The Hill School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

Advertisment

A Journey to The Hill School

Johnston's journey to The Hill School is a testament to his ambition and desire for growth. After spending a season honing his skills at the Dwight School in Manhattan, the young guard sought to elevate his game. He found his answer in the challenging environment of prep schools, known for their competitive sports programs.

A key factor in Johnston's transition was his former AAU coach, Adam Berkowitz. Berkowitz, who has a history of placing New York City players at The Hill School, facilitated the connection, paving the way for Johnston's move. The coach's relationship with Hill's head coach, Seth Eilberg, proved instrumental in this process.

Advertisment

Playing Amidst Diversity

At The Hill School, Johnston finds himself part of a diverse team. With players hailing from various parts of the U.S. and even the globe, the team presents a unique blend of talent and perspectives. Johnston, with his well-rounded skill set, fits right in. His ability to shoot, pass, rebound, and play defense make him a formidable presence on the court.

Yet, Johnston is not one to rest on his laurels. Recognizing the importance of strength in enhancing performance through contact, he has been consistently working on this aspect of his game. This skill, he believes, is crucial for his ascent to the next level.

Advertisment

Recognition and Potential

Johnston's potential has not gone unnoticed. He received his first college scholarship offer from Fordham, a recognition that speaks volumes about his talent. His former coach, Dwan McMillan, now at Fordham, acknowledges Johnston's growth and potential.

More college coaches are beginning to take notice of Johnston. Penn State and others are doing their due diligence on this emerging talent. Coach Eilberg, too, is all praise for Johnston. He lauds the young player's work ethic and coachability, firmly believing that his best basketball is still ahead.