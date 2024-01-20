Ethan Alexander: From High School Heroics to College Football

On a chilly day in Montana, the air was thick with anticipation as the Class B state title game went into overtime. Florence-Carlton's Ethan Alexander, a senior and Montana Tech commit, found himself with the ball in hand, an opportunity he had dreamed of since he was young. With the score tied at 14, Alexander made a game-winning play that would etch his name in school history forever.
From High School Heroics to College Prospects
Alexander, functioning as a defensive end, managed to slip past Manhattan's Luke Randall, scoring a touchdown in overtime. This led the Falcons to a triumphant 21-14 victory over the Tigers, making them the first Class B program to win three consecutive state titles. The victory solidified a perfect 13-0 season, affirming the team's dominance in the league.
More than the victory itself, what resonates is Alexander's journey from high school to college football. The Montana Tech community warmly welcomed him during his game day visit, offering a sense of family and support that he found equally present in his high school coaching staff.
A Balanced Act: Sports, Academics, and Faith
Alexander's achievements aren't confined to the football field. Off the field, he is preparing to graduate as a co-valedictorian and has plans to pursue a degree in civil engineering. His academic prowess has ensured that his school tuition and fees are fully covered, a testament to his hard work and dedication.
Beyond his sporting and academic accomplishments, Alexander's faith plays a significant role in his life. He credits God for all his successes and challenges, viewing them as integral parts of his personal growth and development.
A Bright Future Ahead
With the supportive environment provided by his coaches, who hold players accountable both on and off the field, and the backing of the Montana Tech community, Alexander is poised for a promising future in college football. His high school heroics are just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting journey in the world of sports and academia.