ESTHER: A Robotic Tennis Player Developed at Georgia Tech

In a breakthrough development, researchers at the College of Computing at Georgia Tech have developed a robotic wheelchair named ESTHER, with the capability to play tennis. This innovative project, spearheaded by Assistant Professor of Interactive Computing, Dr. Matthew Gombolay, has the potential to revolutionize the application of robotics in sports and training.

ESTHER: A Tribute to a Champion

The robotic tennis player is named in honor of the legendary Dutch wheelchair tennis champion, Esther Vergeer. ESTHER, an acronym for Exemplary System for Training and Health Enhancement through Robotics, is a fitting tribute to Vergeer's indomitable spirit and exceptional performance in the sport.

Technical Mastery in a Wheelchair

ESTHER is not just any robot. It is a motorized wheelchair adapted specifically for playing tennis. The robot features a robotic arm that holds the tennis racket, allowing it to engage in the sport. It employs state-of-the-art optical-tracking technology to determine its position on the tennis court, calculate the ball's trajectory, and intercept and hit the ball with precision.

A Future Training Partner

While ESTHER is currently capable of returning balls from a machine, the team of researchers is working towards enabling the robot to play against human opponents. The vision is to have ESTHER practice volleys with human players, redefining the concept of a training partner in sports. The development of ESTHER stands as a testament to the immense possibilities that lie at the intersection of robotics and sports.