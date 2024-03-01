Estes Park High Celebrates Reetz, Tice's College Signings: Future Stars in Football, Cross Country

On a momentous Wednesday, the Estes Park High School community gathered in the auditorium to honor two of its finest athletes, Ryland Reetz and Austin Tice, as they embarked on their collegiate sports careers. The event underscored the duo's exceptional achievements in football and cross country, respectively, and highlighted the school's commitment to nurturing student-athlete prowess.
From High School Heroes to College Competitors
Ryland Reetz's commitment to Concordia University in Nebraska marks a significant milestone in his football journey. As a standout quarterback for Estes Park, Reetz led his team to notable success, culminating in a 12-6 record and earning him 2023 CHSAA 1A All-State honors. His anticipation of reuniting with his brother Collin on the field adds a personal dimension to his professional aspirations. Austin Tice, on the other hand, will bring his track and cross country prowess to Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois. A 2023 CHSAA 3A State Champion, Tice's accolades in the 800 and 4×800 races underscore his athletic excellence and dedication.
A Legacy of Excellence and Aspiration
The ceremony was more than a celebration of individual achievements; it was a testament to the supportive environment fostered by Estes Park High School. Coaches and family members shared heartfelt tributes, emphasizing the athletes' competitive spirit, character, and contributions to their teams. Athletic Director Nolan Oberg's remarks encapsulated the dual importance of academic and athletic success, urging other students to follow in Reetz and Tice's footsteps. The presence of coaches, family, and the community underscored the collective pride in the athletes' accomplishments.
Once a Bobcat, Always a Bobcat
The phrase 'Once a Bobcat, Always a Bobcat' resonated deeply during the signing ceremony, reflecting the enduring bond between the athletes and their school. The event not only celebrated Reetz and Tice's past achievements but also looked forward to their future endeavors. The Estes Park High School community's unwavering support highlights the essential role of educational athletics in shaping well-rounded individuals ready to tackle the challenges of college sports and beyond.
The signings of Ryland Reetz and Austin Tice are not just milestones for the athletes themselves but also for Estes Park High School, setting a precedent for excellence and dedication. As they move on to collegiate athletics, their legacy at Estes Park High will undoubtedly inspire future generations of Bobcats to pursue their dreams with the same passion and determination.