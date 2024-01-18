Esteban Ocon's Future: A Collaborative Formula 1 Endeavour

Esteban Ocon, the Formula 1 driver from Alpine, remains closely linked to Mercedes, as affirmed by Gwen Lagrue, Mercedes' junior driver advisor. A professional relationship between Ocon and Mercedes has been in existence since 2015, when Toto Wolff, the team principal of Mercedes, brought him under his wing.

Advertisment

A Brief History of Ocon's Career

Ocon made his entry into Formula 1 in 2016 with Manor, a team powered by Mercedes engines. His journey continued with Force India in 2017, another team equipped with Mercedes engines. However, Ocon's seat was lost following the acquisition and rebranding of the team to Aston Martin F1. This led Ocon to spend a year as the reserve driver for Mercedes.

Ocon's Journey with Alpine

Advertisment

In 2020, Ocon joined hands with Renault, which later rebranded as Alpine. His stint with Alpine saw him claim his first Grand Prix victory in Hungary in 2021. Despite racing for Alpine, it is Mercedes that manages Ocon's career. This arrangement indicates Mercedes' continued faith in Ocon's potential, hinting at a future filled with promise.

The Unique Collaboration in Formula 1

This singular situation serves as a testament to the collaborative spirit within Formula 1, where teams often join forces for the betterment of the sport. Lagrue acknowledged Ocon's remarkable performances, particularly when juxtaposed with his former teammate, Fernando Alonso. She also pointed out that Ocon is still on an upward trajectory, improving his skills as a driver.

Meanwhile, Mercedes also announced a long-term contract extension with James Allison, the team's Technical Director. Allison shared insights about the upcoming Mercedes W15 and expressed optimism about the team's prospects for the upcoming season. After a winless season, Mercedes is gearing up to reclaim its position at the top, aiming to return to title contention in 2024.