Estadio Azteca to Host Opening Match of 2026 World Cup: A Hat-Trick in World Cup History

Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, has announced that the opening match of the 2026 World Cup will be held at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11. This event marks the third time that Mexico will play host to the World Cup, following previous tournaments in 1970 and 1986. Both of these former tournaments witnessed their climactic finals at the same venue - the iconic Estadio Azteca.

Historic Venue with Legendary Status

The Estadio Azteca is not just known for its capacity to hold grand events, but it has also been the stage for two of the most memorable moments in World Cup history. It was here that the world witnessed Argentine striker Diego Maradona's infamous 'Hand of God' goal, as well as the 'Goal of the Century' during the match against England. These monumental events have contributed to the stadium's legendary status in the world of football.

The First Stadium to Host Three World Cups

The 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, has chosen the Estadio Azteca for both the opening match and the opening ceremony. This decision makes the Estadio Azteca the first stadium in history to host matches in three different World Cups.

The 2026 World Cup: An Overview

Starting on June 11 and concluding on July 19, the 2026 World Cup opener will be hosted at the Estadio Azteca, with the final taking place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All matches from the quarterfinals onwards will be played in the United States. The co-hosting nations for this tournament are the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.