Essendon’s Shift in Mindset Fuels Pre-Season Resurgence

Will Setterfield, Essendon Football Club’s midfielder, has underscored a vital shift in mindset as the catalyst for the team’s improvement in their 2024 pre-season preparations. A sense of urgency and competitive rivalry for positions within the team have been highlighted as primary elements triggering this change.

A Turnaround Triggered by Unsatisfactory Performance

Essendon’s motivation is rooted in their disappointing performance towards the close of the 2023 season, which saw them miss the finals. This setback has spurred a commitment to improvement, especially among the club’s draftees. The internal competition sparked by this commitment is anticipated to bolster the team’s collective performance.

Setterfield’s Return and Resurgence

Setterfield, who came on board the Bombers’ team at the conclusion of the 2022 season, had an encouraging start in 2023. However, a foot injury resulted in him being sidelined for the majority of the year. Now fully recuperated, Setterfield is keen to contribute to the team’s success. He has been partaking in complete pre-season training, with the goal of securing a pivotal role in the midfield.

Fresh Faces Showing Promise

Setterfield has singled out draftees Nate Caddy, Archie Roberts, Luamon Lual, and Vigo Visentini, as well as teammate Sam Durham, for their impressive performances during the pre-season. Their progress signifies a promising shift in the team’s potential for the forthcoming 2024 season.

Essendon Football Club is committed to building a solid base for the upcoming season, with an emphasis on achieving consistent weekly performances – a characteristic inherent in successful teams. Jake Stringer, in a recent pre-season outing, displayed a promising new look in defence and attack, adding to the optimism surrounding the team’s preparations for 2024.