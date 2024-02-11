Essendon FC's Living Legend: Fred Payne Turns 97

Fred Payne, the oldest living player of the Essendon Football Club, turned 97 this week, a milestone celebrated by current team members Harry Jones, Dyson Heppell, and Matt Guelfi. Payne's journey with the Bombers began in 1949, during a successful period that saw him debut amidst a 14-game winning streak.

A Journey Through Time: Payne's Football Career

Payne's football career, spanning from 1949 to 1956, was marked by resilience and adaptability. Initially joining the Bombers as a rover and occasional forward, he quickly became a dependable figure on the field. His most significant achievement came in 1950 when he was part of the reserves team that won the Grand Final.

The following year, 1951, proved to be Payne's best season, with 16 senior games under his belt. His performance earned him the title of 'Best Utility Player'. Despite being named as the '20th man' in the Grand Final against Geelong, Payne managed to score a goal, demonstrating his determination and skill.

Beyond the Field: Payne's Life and Legacy

Off the field, Payne served as a policeman during his playing days. His dedication to service extended beyond his football career, retiring as a Senior Sergeant in 1986 after more than 33 years with the Victoria Police.

Payne's contribution to the Essendon Football Club remains significant, even today. Current players Jones, Heppell, and Guelfi visited Payne to celebrate his 97th birthday, acknowledging his enduring impact on the club.

Celebrating a Living Legend

As the oldest living player of the Essendon Football Club, Fred Payne's story is a testament to resilience, adaptability, and the enduring spirit of football. His career, marked by notable achievements and a commitment to service, continues to inspire current and future generations of Bombers players.

In celebrating Payne's 97th birthday, the Essendon Football Club not only honors a living legend but also reaffirms the power of sport in shaping lives and creating lasting legacies. Payne's journey, from his debut amidst a winning streak to his current status as a cherished club icon, serves as a reminder of the enduring bonds forged through football.