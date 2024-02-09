ESPN's Kelsey Riggs Announces Pregnancy: A New Chapter in Sports Journalism

Charleston native Kelsey Riggs, a prominent figure at ESPN, announced her pregnancy on Instagram earlier this week. She shared her joy with her partner Dalen Cuff, an ESPN college basketball analyst, expressing deep excitement about starting a family together.

From Harborview Elementary to ESPN

Riggs' passion for sports journalism started early, with broadcasting experiences at Harborview Elementary School. Her dedication to her craft led to a soccer scholarship and a communication degree from Charleston Southern University.

Internships at local TV stations followed, and Riggs' career began in earnest at WBTW in Myrtle Beach. She covered various sports events and teams before becoming a sports anchor and reporter at WCNC in Charlotte.

Joining the ACC Network in 2019, Riggs has become a familiar face on several programs. She regularly fills in as a morning anchor for SportsCenter and anchors College Football Live. Her role at ESPN has only expanded, and she's grateful for the opportunities that have come her way.

A Heartfelt Announcement

"To my future child," Riggs wrote in her Instagram post, "I am so excited to meet you and to watch you grow. I promise to love you, protect you, and teach you all about the world."

In the post, she also acknowledged the emotional journey of pregnancy and the support she has received from her loved ones.

"I know this journey won't always be easy, but I am ready to embrace it with all my heart," Riggs wrote. "I am so grateful for the love and support of my partner, family, and friends."

Riggs' fans have flooded her post with well wishes and congratulations, expressing their excitement for the next chapter in her life.

A New Chapter Begins

As she enters this new phase of life, Riggs remains dedicated to her career and her fans. She plans to continue her work at ESPN while preparing for motherhood.

"I am so grateful for this incredible opportunity to share my love of sports with the world, and I can't wait to share my journey as a mother with all of you," Riggs said in a statement.

Riggs' story serves as an inspiration to many, showcasing the blending of professional success and personal growth. As she embarks on this new adventure, she carries with her the support of her loved ones and the admiration of her fans.

With her characteristic determination and grace, Kelsey Riggs is ready to tackle the joys and challenges of motherhood, all while continuing to shine in the world of sports journalism.