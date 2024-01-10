ESPN's Early Season Baseball Schedule Spotlighting Shohei Ohtani and Dodgers

ESPN's 2024 early season baseball schedule is set to prominently feature Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers, marking two of the network's first three 'Sunday Night Baseball' telecasts. The lineup includes the Dodgers' opening season games, along with other Sunday night picks throughout the season.

Shohei Ohtani's Move to the Dodgers

Ohtani, a former Los Angeles Angels star, made headlines last month when he signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers. This move designates him as a regular hitter, although fans won't see him on the pitcher's mound following his elbow ligament surgery.

Dodgers' Key Games

The Dodgers' home games against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 31 and the San Diego Padres on April 14 will be televised, setting the stage for the season's early encounters. ESPN has also chosen the Dodgers' June 9 faceoff with the New York Yankees for its Sunday schedule. The thrill of these games, coupled with the anticipation of Ohtani's performance, creates a compelling narrative for ESPN's early season baseball coverage.

ESPN's Baseball Telecasts

ESPN's 'Sunday Night Baseball' telecasts have been a staple for American sports enthusiasts. The inclusion of Ohtani and the Dodgers in two of the first three broadcasts of the season signifies the network's recognition of their potential to draw viewers. As the season unfolds, the spotlight on Ohtani and the Dodgers is expected to intensify, offering baseball fans an exciting spectacle to look forward to.