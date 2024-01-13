en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

ESPN Nears Deal for NFL Stake: A Shift Towards Promotional Content

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:49 am EST
ESPN Nears Deal for NFL Stake: A Shift Towards Promotional Content

In a significant shift in the landscape of sports media, ESPN is reportedly on the verge of concluding a deal that would allow the NFL to acquire a stake in the network. This potential partnership would not only alter the dynamics of ESPN’s operations but also the way it presents news, by veering away from its traditional journalistic approach and focusing more on promotional content.

Potential Implications for ESPN

As ESPN pivots towards becoming a promotional platform, critics argue that its ability to objectively cover the NFL could be compromised. The network may effectively transform into a public relations arm for the league, a scenario that draws parallels with the relationship between Fox News and Donald Trump. Further stoking concerns is a recent scandal in which ESPN was compelled to return 30 Emmy awards after a fraudulent scheme involving pseudonyms came to light.

Disney’s Financial Struggles and ESPN’s Strategy

This move comes amidst financial challenges faced by Disney, the parent company of ESPN. The potential partnership could help bolster ESPN’s financial standing by placing NFL Media, including NFL.com, RedZone, and the NFL Network, under its control. In addition, ESPN, in its quest to remain relevant amid the rise of cord-cutters, is developing a direct-to-consumer platform slated to launch by 2025. This strategic change could potentially disrupt traditional cable companies.

Progress of the Partnership Talks

The ongoing discussions between ESPN and the NFL are beyond the rumor stage. Both the Players Association and league owners have been apprised of the situation, indicating that the deal is more than mere speculation. Despite experiencing layoffs in 2023, ESPN’s significant contract with Pat McAfee suggests a deliberate shift in focus towards entertainment and personalities over conventional sports journalism.

0
Business Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Minnesota's Rock County Addresses Child Care Shortage with Innovative Solution
Rock County, Minnesota, a region bustling with economic growth and an impressive 1.7% unemployment rate compared to the state’s 2.9%, faces a challenge that threatens to cripple its progress: a severe shortage of child care options. With a deep understanding of child care as a vital component of a healthy community, local leaders have initiated
Minnesota's Rock County Addresses Child Care Shortage with Innovative Solution
Shelby's Burger Restaurant Expands Services with New Delivery Option
5 mins ago
Shelby's Burger Restaurant Expands Services with New Delivery Option
DocGo Inc Stock: An Unsteady Climb Amidst Allegations
7 mins ago
DocGo Inc Stock: An Unsteady Climb Amidst Allegations
IWCCI Delegation Visits FPCCI: Emphasizes Women's Empowerment
2 mins ago
IWCCI Delegation Visits FPCCI: Emphasizes Women's Empowerment
Kew Little Pigs Turns to Crowdfunding Amid Financial Crisis
4 mins ago
Kew Little Pigs Turns to Crowdfunding Amid Financial Crisis
Destination France Summit: Charting the Course for French Tourism
5 mins ago
Destination France Summit: Charting the Course for French Tourism
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo to Start in Tokyo with Viewing Options for Fans
37 seconds
2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo to Start in Tokyo with Viewing Options for Fans
German Chancellor Retains Pneumatic Tube System Amid Espionage Concerns
49 seconds
German Chancellor Retains Pneumatic Tube System Amid Espionage Concerns
Second Wave of Pre-Filed Bills Revealed Ahead of Legislative Session
59 seconds
Second Wave of Pre-Filed Bills Revealed Ahead of Legislative Session
Rishi Sunak's Ukraine Visit: A Beacon of UK's Solidarity and Support
1 min
Rishi Sunak's Ukraine Visit: A Beacon of UK's Solidarity and Support
Gail Kim's Near-Career-Ending Concussion During TNA's 1000th Episode
2 mins
Gail Kim's Near-Career-Ending Concussion During TNA's 1000th Episode
Nick Saban Retires as Alabama Coach Amidst Football Coaching Changes
2 mins
Nick Saban Retires as Alabama Coach Amidst Football Coaching Changes
Cricket's Resilient Warrior: Tanush Kotian Battles Bowling Action Scrutiny
2 mins
Cricket's Resilient Warrior: Tanush Kotian Battles Bowling Action Scrutiny
Attack on Sadhus in Bengal Sparks Political Uproar
3 mins
Attack on Sadhus in Bengal Sparks Political Uproar
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ushers in Unprecedented Fifth Term with Tribute to National Father
3 mins
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ushers in Unprecedented Fifth Term with Tribute to National Father
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
59 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app