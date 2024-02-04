ESPN Globally Broadcasts NFL Flag Championships: A Prelude to Olympic Inclusion

In a vibrant display of the growing importance of youth football, ESPN has announced live coverage of the NFL Flag Championships. A series of 30 vigorous matches across various age groups will be broadcast on multiple ESPN platforms, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, and ESPN YouTube. NFL+ will also carry additional coverage of the event. The finals will be showcased on ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, with streaming available on Disney+ and NFL+. This comprehensive coverage ensures the event's reach will span over 125 countries on ESPN branded networks.

NFL Flag's Global Ambition

NFL Flag, operated by RCX Sports, is teaming up with Omaha Productions to produce this three-day tournament near the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Touted as the premiere youth flag event of the year, the tournament will feature the top players from around the globe, including international youth teams competing in an enticing showcase against Team Canada. This event forms part of a broader effort to boost global youth football participation.

Flag Football's Olympic Future

The NFL Flag Championships are taking on a new level of significance following the International Olympic Committee's announcement of the inclusion of Flag Football in the 2028 Summer Olympic Games program. The Pro Football Hall of Fame, hosting the event, aligns with the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company's mission to honor the past and inspire future generations. Flag football, recognized as the fastest-growing sport worldwide, has over 20 million players in 100 countries.

A Sport for All

The NFL Flag Championships' primary objective is to promote the sport and its inclusive, accessible non-contact format that is suitable for both genders across all ages. NFL FLAG, an NFL-licensed property, boasts over 1,800 local leagues and more than 585,000 youth athletes nationwide. RCX Sports, the official operator of NFL FLAG, is committed to enhancing the inclusivity and accessibility of sports.