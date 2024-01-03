en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NFL

ESPN Apologizes for Airing Video Clip Featuring Woman Baring Breast During Sugar Bowl

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
ESPN Apologizes for Airing Video Clip Featuring Woman Baring Breast During Sugar Bowl

In an unexpected turn of events, ESPN, the global sports network, found itself apologizing for an incident that occurred during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The incident, a video clip of a woman exposing her breast, was inadvertently aired as the telecast returned from a commercial break during the second half of the College Football Playoff semifinal game between Washington and Texas.

Unexpected Exposure During the Sugar Bowl Telecast

The clip in question featured people on Bourbon Street, a well-known area in New Orleans, and included a woman pulling down her top, leading to the exposure. The telecast was resuming coverage of the intense game between Washington and Texas, a match that Washington eventually won with a score of 37-31. This mishap, however, stole some of the spotlight from the athletes on the field.

ESPN’s Apology and Reaction

Bill Hofheimer, a representative from ESPN, was quick to address the situation. In a statement given to The Associated Press, Hofheimer expressed regret over the incident and apologized for the video being aired during the telecast. The network’s response demonstrated their commitment to maintain a level of decorum during their broadcasts.

Implications and Future Precautions

The incident has sparked discussions about the appropriateness of live shots from Bourbon Street for future broadcasts. Suggestions have been made about the possibility of ESPN implementing a seven-second delay for live shots in the future to prevent similar incidents. The incident also sparked humorous reactions on social media, highlighting the inevitable unpredictability of live television.

0
NFL Sports United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Reggie Bush Unveils 'Character Concerns' Behind 2006 NFL Draft Snub

By Salman Khan

Trey Hendrickson's Historic Season Amidst Bengals' Underperforming Defense

By Salman Khan

Chicago Bears Eye Wide Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. for No. 1 Draft Pick

By Salman Khan

Hard Knocks Chronicles Dolphins' Loss and Hope Amid Season Challenges

By Salman Khan

Prominent Fox Sports Analysts Propose Improvements to NFL Rules ...
@NFL · 3 hours
Prominent Fox Sports Analysts Propose Improvements to NFL Rules ...
heart comment 0
Ciara Discovers Familial Tie to Baseball Legend Derek Jeter on ‘Finding Your Roots’

By Salman Khan

Ciara Discovers Familial Tie to Baseball Legend Derek Jeter on 'Finding Your Roots'
Missouri Tigers’ Darius Robinson Heads for NFL Combine, Teammates Declare for Draft

By Salman Khan

Missouri Tigers' Darius Robinson Heads for NFL Combine, Teammates Declare for Draft
Jim Harbaugh’s Potential Move to Las Vegas Raiders Gains Traction

By Salman Khan

Jim Harbaugh's Potential Move to Las Vegas Raiders Gains Traction
Max Melton: From Rutgers to NFL Combine, a Journey Marked by Grit and Glory

By Salman Khan

Max Melton: From Rutgers to NFL Combine, a Journey Marked by Grit and Glory
Latest Headlines
World News
Sequana Medical Earns Reimbursement Codes for Alfapump System
10 seconds
Sequana Medical Earns Reimbursement Codes for Alfapump System
A Sister's Sacrifice: The Ripple Effect of Organ Donation in Colorado
19 seconds
A Sister's Sacrifice: The Ripple Effect of Organ Donation in Colorado
Anticipation Mounts for the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament
40 seconds
Anticipation Mounts for the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament
International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health
44 seconds
International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health
Victoria Royals Clinch Thrilling Overtime Victory: A Resilient Comeback Story
48 seconds
Victoria Royals Clinch Thrilling Overtime Victory: A Resilient Comeback Story
Shrewsbury Town Defies Odds with Victory Over Fleetwood Town
53 seconds
Shrewsbury Town Defies Odds with Victory Over Fleetwood Town
Indian City with Highest TB Rate Launches Specialized MD Programme
54 seconds
Indian City with Highest TB Rate Launches Specialized MD Programme
Malaysia Intensifies Efforts to Enhance Occupational Safety Following Recent Fatalities
56 seconds
Malaysia Intensifies Efforts to Enhance Occupational Safety Following Recent Fatalities
Guyana's 2024 Vision: President Irfaan Ali Unveils Major Infrastructure and Development Projects
57 seconds
Guyana's 2024 Vision: President Irfaan Ali Unveils Major Infrastructure and Development Projects
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app