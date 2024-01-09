ESPN and College Football Playoff in Negotiations for an Eight-Year Exclusive Rights Deal

The College Football Playoff (CFP) and ESPN are poised on the brink of a potential eight-year deal, marking a significant chapter in the history of sports broadcasting. This potential agreement would see ESPN continue as the exclusive rights holder for the CFP for eight successive seasons, including the remaining two years of the current contract and an additional six-year agreement kicking off in the 2026 season.

Changing Tides in Sports Broadcasting

Initial discussions by the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director envisioned a multi-broadcast partner model, mirroring the NFL. However, the negotiations have now swiveled towards a sole rights agreement with ESPN. This proposed deal with the broadcasting giant is estimated to be worth a staggering $1.3 billion for the six-year period commencing in 2026.

The Sublicense Agreement

Although the talks have not reached a definitive conclusion, a significant milestone has been achieved. A sublicense agreement permitting ESPN to sell some game rights has been sorted out. Fox Sports is speculated to be keen on acquiring these sublicensing rights.

Expansion and Future Negotiations

The CFP is set to expand from its current four-team format to a larger 12-team structure in the upcoming fall season. Bill Hancock, the CFP executive director, has clarified that they are no longer within the exclusive negotiating window with ESPN. Additionally, any sublicensing would necessitate approval from the presidents.

The recent annual meeting involving FBS commissioners, Swarbrick, and the presidents who control the CFP was dominated by discussions on finalizing the TV rights. Despite the importance of these negotiations, no firm timeline has been released for the conclusion of these talks. The sports world watches on, eager to see the outcome of these pivotal discussions that will shape the future of college football broadcasting.