Gaming

ESL Unveils First Six Teams for IEM Dallas 2024: A Blend of Elites and Emerging Talents

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:45 pm EST
ESL Unveils First Six Teams for IEM Dallas 2024: A Blend of Elites and Emerging Talents

ESL, a premier esports organization, has revealed the first six partner teams that have secured their participation in the forthcoming Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) Dallas 2024. Slated to take place from May 31 to June 2 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, the event marks a significant milestone in the global esports calendar. The six teams that have received the nod include the likes of BIG, Complexity, FaZe Clan, MOUZ, Natus Vincere, and Team Vitality.

Setting the Stage for a Grand Competition

These six elite teams will form the initial roster for what is set to be an electrifying competition involving 16 teams. ESL has meticulously outlined a qualification process to fill the remaining ten spots for the tournament. Five of these spots are earmarked for winners of regional qualifiers hosted on the popular esports platform, FACEIT. These qualifiers will span a month, commencing on February 14 and culminating on March 14.

A Blend of Rankings and Local Representation

In addition to the qualifiers, the top four teams as per the ESL World Ranking will also secure their berths in the tournament, further enhancing the competitiveness of the event. ESL also reserves a special spot for the ‘Local Hero’ champion – a team that resonates with the regional fans and represents their hopes on the global stage.

ESL’s Global Reach: IEM China 2024

Meanwhile, the invites for another major ESL event, IEM China 2024, were simultaneously announced. Eleven teams have been shortlisted for this event, and they will be joined by five additional teams that will emerge victorious in regional closed qualifiers. This continued commitment to global esports exemplifies ESL’s dedication to nurturing and showcasing talent from different corners of the world.

Gaming Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

