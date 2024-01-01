en English
Sports

Escalating Demand for Food Banks: A Global Concern Raised by ITV

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:46 pm EST
Escalating Demand for Food Banks: A Global Concern Raised by ITV

An urgent spotlight has been shone on the escalating demand for food banks across the globe as illuminated by ITV’s evening programme. Charities worldwide are raising alarm bells, indicating an intensifying necessity for support within local communities.

Food Banks: An Unsettling Rise in Demand

In Dallas, the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) concluded its annual mission recording a 5% increase in food distribution, mirroring the soaring need for food aid. The urgency of the situation was underscored by events at Crossroads Covenant Church and Marsalis Avenue Church of Christ. Dallas witnessed a 37% surge in food insecurity since 2020, with Texas ranking second in the nation’s highest food insecurity rates.

Waste Not, Want Not: The Unseen Environmental Impact

However, this crisis is not only about hunger. The United States Department of Agriculture reported that over a third of all food produced in the U.S ends up wasted, with 60% landing in landfills. This waste not only necessitates increased food production, straining resources such as farmland, water, and energy, but also contributes to added transportation emissions.

From Vermont to Canada: A Global Crisis

Food banks from Vermont to Canada are witnessing a staggering surge in demand. Vermont Foodbank reported a significant increase in food distribution, jumping from 600,000 pounds per month pre-pandemic to over 1 million pounds by the end of 2021. Simultaneously, figures show a 78.5% increase in food bank visits from March 2019 in Canada, with over 1.9 million Canadians accessing a food bank within a single month.

The ITV programme’s broad spectrum of content from news, sports, cultural features, historical documentaries, and entertainment, ensures a comprehensive offering for its audience. However, the escalating demand for food banks worldwide and the charities’ growing concerns underscore the need for sustainable solutions and preventative measures to alleviate the burden on these vital services.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

