ESA Warriors Clinch Inaugural Seniors Masters League Title, Defeating Kohima Legends by 101 Runs

DIMAPUR -- In a riveting finale of the inaugural Seniors Masters League (SML) 2023-2024, the ESA Warriors emerged victorious, clinching the title by a substantial margin against the Kohima Legends. The grand event unfolded at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, Chümoukedima, marking a significant moment in the history of cricket in the region.

Unfolding of the Championship Match

The final match started with the ESA Warriors winning the toss and opting to bat first, setting a formidable target of 183 runs, albeit losing nine wickets in their 20 overs. The game took an early dramatic turn as the Warriors faced a quick loss of their top-order batsmen, thanks to the exceptional bowling by Ruduovotso of the Kohima Legends. However, the tide turned with Azimur Rahman and Aosashi forming a crucial partnership, stabilising the innings. The spotlight shone bright on Wati Imsong, whose explosive 59 runs off 27 balls significantly bolstered the Warriors' total.

Chase and Fall of Kohima Legends

In their chase, the Kohima Legends struggled against the Warriors' bowling attack, losing wickets at consistent intervals. Their pursuit ended abruptly at 81 runs in just 12.2 overs, marking a decisive victory for the ESA Warriors by 101 runs. Individual performances saw Wati Imsong earning the Man of the Match title, with Pankaj Kumar Ghosh and Along Pongen being recognized as the Best Batsman and Best Bowler of the tournament, respectively.

Recognition and Future Prospects

The prize distribution ceremony was a moment of pride and recognition. Hyunilo Anilo Khing, the secretary of the Nagaland Cricket Association (NCA), acknowledged the BCCI's support and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's efforts in promoting cricket. He highlighted the SML's role in heralding a new era for cricket in Nagaland and mentioned the participation of NCA teams in BCCI domestic matches, underlining the growth and opportunities in the sport. The NCA's involvement in cricket has not only provided a platform for local talent but has also contributed significantly to the players' livelihoods, with a seasonal income reaching nearly INR 3 crores.

This inaugural Seniors Masters League finale not only celebrated the ESA Warriors' triumph but also set the stage for future cricketing endeavors in Nagaland, promising exciting times ahead for the sport in the region.