Ernie Carr's Towering Promise: Coaching a 6-Foot-11 Prodigy at Gardena High

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Ernie Carr’s Towering Promise: Coaching a 6-Foot-11 Prodigy at Gardena High

In the realm of high school and college basketball, veteran coach Ernie Carr has been a familiar name for more than four decades. Currently, he’s making waves at Gardena High, where he’s been coaching since 2013, by grooming Promise Madubugwu, the tallest player in the City Section at a towering 6-foot-11.

Gardena High’s Towering Promise

Madubugwu, who hails from Nigeria, has been under Carr’s tutelage, honing his skills and capitalizing on his height to become a force on the court for the Panthers. His recent performance in the Ed Baker San Fernando Valley Invitational at Grant was a testament to his growing prowess. He contributed significantly to Gardena’s 49-34 victory over University with an impressive tally of 12 points, 5 blocks, and double figures in rebounds.

The Challenge of a Size 19-20 Shoe

However, Madubugwu’s journey isn’t without its challenges. His shoe size, a staggering 19 or 20, has sometimes proved to be a hurdle. But with Carr’s mentorship, he is working on gaining strength and embracing a more physical play style.

The Meaning Behind the Name

For Madubugwu’s mother, his name holds a profound significance, symbolizing one of God’s promises in her life. As he continues to grow under Carr’s guidance, it seems that he is indeed living up to his name, showing promise on the basketball court and beyond.

Other High School Basketball News

Meanwhile, in other high school basketball news, several teams competed impressively in their respective leagues. In boys’ basketball, Grant High, Saugus, Valencia, and Heritage Christian claimed victories. On the girls’ side, Sierra Canyon, Mater Dei, Chaminade, and St. Anthony emerged triumphant. These games underscored the wide array of talent across different schools and set the stage for what promises to be an exciting and competitive season.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

