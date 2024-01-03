en English
Football

Erling Haaland Spotted in Dubai Amidst Recovery, New Year’s Celebration

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:38 am EST
Erling Haaland Spotted in Dubai Amidst Recovery, New Year's Celebration

As the world ushered in 2024, Manchester City’s footballer Erling Haaland was seen celebrating the New Year in Dubai, despite having been sidelined from the pitch due to a foot injury. This news comes amidst speculations about his return to the field, which has been keenly awaited since his last play on December 6, 2023.

Haaland’s Unexpected Encounter

Erling Haaland’s unexpected appearance in Dubai was marked by an encounter with Claudine Keane and her sons, who are currently holidaying in the city. The family had the opportunity to take a picture with the footballer, adding a memorable moment to their New Year’s celebration. The Keanes also crossed paths with boxing stars Anthony Joshua and Derek Chisora at a party hosted by Umar Kamani, the owner of Pretty Little Thing.

Speculations on Haaland’s Return

Manchester City’s coach, Pep Guardiola, has expressed hope that Haaland, along with teammate Kevin De Bruyne, will return to play soon. Despite his ‘stress’ related foot injury, Haaland’s presence in Dubai might serve as an indicator of his recovery progress. The footballer, who scored 52 goals in 53 games for City last season, is keenly awaited by fans and teammates alike.

Manchester City’s Current Stance

While Haaland is on his recovery journey, Manchester City continues to participate in the Club World Cup in the Middle East and maintains a steady position in the Premier League. Their standing is further fortified by Arsenal’s recent losses to West Ham and Fulham. Concurrently, Liverpool missed the opportunity to pressure the leaders, having drawn with Arsenal and unexpectedly dropped points at home against Manchester United.

Football Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

