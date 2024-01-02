en English
Erling Haaland Rings in the New Year in Dubai Amid Injury Recovery

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:51 am EST
Erling Haaland Rings in the New Year in Dubai Amid Injury Recovery

Manchester City’s star striker Erling Haaland, despite nursing a foot injury, ushered in the New Year in grand style at a lavish party in Dubai. The celebration was hosted by Umar Kamani, the founder of the fashion brand Pretty Little Thing. Haaland was accompanied by his girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen, and the party was graced by heavyweight boxers Anthony Joshua and Derek Chisora among other notable personalities.

Haaland’s Injury and Anticipated Return

Haaland has been sidelined since December 6, following Manchester City’s defeat to Aston Villa. The foot injury prevented him from participating in the Club World Cup final, which Manchester City clinched with a resounding 4-0 victory over Fluminense. Haaland’s absence was also felt in the squad’s recent 2-0 win against Sheffield United. However, his manager, Pep Guardiola, remains optimistic about Haaland’s return to training in January.

Haaland’s Stellar Performance in 2023

In the 2023 season, Haaland left an indelible mark with his remarkable performance, netting 52 goals in 53 games for Manchester City. His exceptional prowess contributed to City’s triumph in the Premier League with 36 goals, setting a new record in the process. The team also won the Champions League and the FA Cup, further cementing Haaland’s status as a key player in the team’s historic achievement.

Supportive Presence of Johansen

Haaland and Johansen have been in a relationship since his time at Borussia Dortmund. Johansen has been a constant presence at his games, providing unwavering support. She even travelled to Istanbul to watch Manchester City clinch the Champions League final against Inter Milan. As Haaland faces his injury setback, Johansen’s support remains a significant pillar in his life.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

