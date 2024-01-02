Erling Haaland Rings in the New Year in Dubai Amid Injury Recovery

Manchester City’s star striker Erling Haaland, despite nursing a foot injury, ushered in the New Year in grand style at a lavish party in Dubai. The celebration was hosted by Umar Kamani, the founder of the fashion brand Pretty Little Thing. Haaland was accompanied by his girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen, and the party was graced by heavyweight boxers Anthony Joshua and Derek Chisora among other notable personalities.

Haaland’s Injury and Anticipated Return

Haaland has been sidelined since December 6, following Manchester City’s defeat to Aston Villa. The foot injury prevented him from participating in the Club World Cup final, which Manchester City clinched with a resounding 4-0 victory over Fluminense. Haaland’s absence was also felt in the squad’s recent 2-0 win against Sheffield United. However, his manager, Pep Guardiola, remains optimistic about Haaland’s return to training in January.

Haaland’s Stellar Performance in 2023

In the 2023 season, Haaland left an indelible mark with his remarkable performance, netting 52 goals in 53 games for Manchester City. His exceptional prowess contributed to City’s triumph in the Premier League with 36 goals, setting a new record in the process. The team also won the Champions League and the FA Cup, further cementing Haaland’s status as a key player in the team’s historic achievement.

Supportive Presence of Johansen

Haaland and Johansen have been in a relationship since his time at Borussia Dortmund. Johansen has been a constant presence at his games, providing unwavering support. She even travelled to Istanbul to watch Manchester City clinch the Champions League final against Inter Milan. As Haaland faces his injury setback, Johansen’s support remains a significant pillar in his life.