Erling Haaland Advocates for Throw-in Rule Simplification in Football

In the game of football, the rules are ever-evolving, and so are the perspectives of the players. One such player, Erling Haaland, the Norwegian striker for Manchester City, recently voiced his dissatisfaction with the current throw-in rules during an interview on the Man City podcast.
Haaland's Take on Throw-in Rules
Haaland expressed his frustration with the current rules surrounding throw-ins, finding them overly complex. He suggested a simplification of the rules, advocating for only one requirement: that players have two hands on the ball when performing a throw-in. The direction or manner of the throw, in his view, should not be of concern.
Despite his critiques, Haaland did voice support for maintaining some restrictions. He believes limitations on the time taken for throw-ins and the distance a player can move with the ball before throwing it should be kept intact. His frustration appears to stem from a specific incident during a Premier League match, where a foul throw decision went against his team, Manchester City.
Haaland's Performance and Future
Despite his grievances with some rules, Haaland's performance on the field has been nothing short of exceptional. Scoring 71 goals in 76 appearances, he has been instrumental in Manchester City's treble win. His recent return to the Premier League starting lineup post-injury saw him assist in a victory over Brentford; however, he is yet to score since his recovery.
Amidst ongoing speculation about Haaland's future, Manchester City's manager, Pep Guardiola, expressed a desire for the player to remain with the team. However, Guardiola emphasized that the decision ultimately depends on the player's wishes and the club's intentions.
