Africa

Eritrean Footballers’ Flight from Oppression: The Unspoken Crisis

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:22 pm EST
Eritrean Footballers’ Flight from Oppression: The Unspoken Crisis

Often likened to the ‘North Korea of Africa,’ Eritrea is a nation known for its oppressive regime, casting a significant shadow over its reputation on the global stage. In the face of severe repression, many of its national footballers have sought asylum abroad, seeking refuge from the heavy hand of government surveillance.

Living in Fear: An Eritrean Footballer’s Tale

David, an Eritrean footballer and refugee, paints a harrowing picture of life in Eritrea. He recalls the brutal military training at the Sawa military camp, where beatings, starvation, and violence against women were everyday realities. Despite his prowess on the football field, the threat of being enlisted for indefinite military service was always present, even as he donned his country’s colors on the pitch.

The Great Footballer Exodus

Since 2007, as many as 80 footballers have absconded, driven by the desperate need to escape Eritrea’s relentless oppression. David’s flight to freedom occurred during an international match. A foreign land offered him the chance to slip away from his team hotel, trading his jersey for the cloak of anonymity. His love for his country remains, but the threats to his freedom make a return to Eritrea impossible.

The Silent Football Federation

Eritrea’s National Football Federation (ENFF) appears to be grappling with its own challenges. It was notably absent from the recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), having never qualified for a major international tournament and not even entering the qualification due to lacking a safe stadium. The ENFF also withdrew from the 2026 World Cup process, an action that may be driven by a desire to prevent further defections and avoid bringing attention to its internal issues.

The most recent defection occurred in 2019, where four under-20 players sought asylum in Uganda during an international competition. Despite these challenges, the stories of Eritrean footballers—those who stay and those who flee—continue to unfold, underlining the human cost of political repression.

0
Africa Human Rights Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

