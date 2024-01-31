Erin Andrews Wraps Up NFL Season; Set to Focus on 'Calm Down' Podcast

Erin Andrews, a distinguished sideline reporter for FOX NFL, has celebrated concluding a successful NFL season with the NFC Championship Game. This pivotal match, which saw the San Francisco 49ers pitted against the Detroit Lions, marked the end of the reporter's coverage for the season. Andrews took to Instagram, a platform famed for its global reach and influence, to express her gratitude.

Gratitude on Instagram

Andrews, at 45 years old, demonstrated her deep appreciation for her team, particularly the women who have worked alongside her. She shared photographs from the unforgettable event in Santa Clara, California, capturing moments of camaraderie, intensity, and jubilation. Her posts, both heartfelt and high-spirited, have received a warm reception from her followers. Fans have noted Andrews' significant role in inspiring young journalists who aspire to break into the sports reporting industry.

A Team Effort

In addition to her gratitude post, Andrews made a separate post on Instagram featuring her FOX NFL colleagues, Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. This post serves as a testament to the strength of their professional relationship and their mutual success in NFL coverage. The post encapsulates the team's spirited energy and commitment, providing a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes camaraderie that enables their on-screen synergy.

The 'Calm Down' Podcast

With the NFL season now concluded, Andrews is set to dedicate more time to her podcast, 'Calm Down,' which she co-hosts with Charissa Thompson. Launched in 2021, the podcast is noted for its candid conversations. These discussions are akin to those among friends, covering a range of topics from life and gossip to sports and other random subjects. The podcast has earned a notable 4.9 out of 5 rating on Apple Podcasts and recently released its 216th episode. As Andrews transitions from the football field back to the podcast studio, her fans eagerly anticipate the fresh perspectives and insights that she will bring to the 'Calm Down' podcast.