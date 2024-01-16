Erika Ayers Badan Steps Down as CEO of Barstool Sports

Erika Ayers Badan, former CEO of Barstool Sports, has announced her departure from the company after a transformative tenure that started in 2016. Her departure marks the end of an era during which she led the company through a significant growth in revenue and audience engagement.

Defying Expectations and Cultivating a Unique Culture

Reflecting on her journey at Barstool, Ayers Badan expressed a mix of sadness and pride. The company not only defied expectations of failure but also succeeded in cultivating a distinctive culture and style, making its mark in the sports industry. In a heartfelt video, Ayers Badan shared her emotional state and her gratitude towards founder Dave Portnoy, who entrusted her with leading the company.

An Irreplaceable Contribution

Portnoy himself has acknowledged the irreplaceable contribution of Ayers Badan, reaffirming that she was the only candidate they wanted for the CEO position. The transition comes after a significant turn of events during which Portnoy reacquired Barstool Sports from PENN Entertainment for only $1, following an initial acquisition worth over $500 million.

The Road Ahead

While Ayers Badan's future career plans remain uncertain, she has expressed her willingness to assist Portnoy as needed and her intent to explore new ventures. Furthermore, she has a book titled 'Nobody Cares About Your Career' set to be released in June. Before leading Barstool Sports, Ayers Badan held executive positions at AOL and was a board member at WWE.