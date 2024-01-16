Erika Ayers Badan Steps Down as CEO of Barstool Sports

The era of Erika Ayers Badan at the helm of Barstool Sports has come to an end. After leading the company for eight years, Badan has announced her decision to resign as CEO. Known for its controversial and provocative approach to sports journalism, Barstool Sports now stands at a crucial juncture, preparing to navigate its future without its long-standing leader.

The Legacy of Erika Ayers Badan

Badan leaves behind a legacy of transformation at Barstool Sports. Since joining the company in 2016, she spearheaded an era of significant growth, with the company's revenue increasing by a staggering 5,000%. Under her leadership, Barstool Sports navigated the tumultuous waters of the sports media industry, gaining both dedicated followers and critics along the way. Badan, a seasoned executive with prior experience at AOL, Yahoo, and Microsoft, not only led the company but also hosted the Token CEO podcast and served as a WWE board member.

A Controversial Tenure

However, Badan's tenure was not without controversy. Barstool Sports, founded by David Portnoy, a polarizing figure in the media landscape, has faced criticism for its history of sexist language and objectification of women. In addition, the company's venture into the sports betting business, under the ownership of Penn Entertainment, did not pan out as expected, leading to the company's sale back to Portnoy.

The Future of Barstool Sports

Despite the controversies, Portnoy praised Badan's contribution to the company, acknowledging her as the perfect fit for Barstool. With her departure, the company now faces a new chapter. The future of Barstool Sports, under Portnoy's leadership, will be closely watched by the media industry. As for Badan, her future endeavors remain unspecified, but her departure signifies the beginning of a new chapter for her as well.