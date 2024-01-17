Erik ten Hag's Fitness Crackdown: Anthony Martial Trains Alone, Future at Manchester United Uncertain

In a move demonstrating a no-nonsense approach to player fitness and commitment, Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly decided to have striker Anthony Martial train separately from the first-team squad. The decision was triggered by concerns about Martial's fitness, echoing a similar course of action taken with Jadon Sancho four months earlier due to his performance-related issues at the Carrington training facility.

Advertisment

Martial's Absence and Future at United

Martial, a fixture at Manchester United for the past nine years, has not stepped onto the playing field since December 9. The 28-year-old striker has missed seven games across various competitions following a sickness bug last month. Despite the ongoing speculation, Ten Hag has been diplomatically guarded about discussing Martial's absence, merely stating that Martial was not prepared to participate in the recent draw with Tottenham.

Compounding Martial's predicament, his contract with Manchester United is set to expire at the end of the season. This imminent contract conclusion opens the door for overseas clubs to sign a pre-agreement for the summer transfer window. Interestingly, Manchester United is reportedly open to the idea of letting Martial leave in January, in a move that would relieve the club of his substantial weekly wages earlier than anticipated.

Uncertain Future Amidst Health and Fitness Questions

Despite Ten Hag's view of Martial as a valuable squad player, the striker's frequent absences due to health and fitness issues have cast a large shadow over his reliability for the team. As Manchester United contemplates adding another forward to compete with Rasmus Hojlund, Martial's future at the club seems increasingly uncertain. With the clock ticking on Martial's contract and fitness concerns looming large, the once-regular starter's path forward at Old Trafford is anything but clear.