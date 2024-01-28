Erik ten Hag to Handle Marcus Rashford's Nightclub Incident Internally

In an unfolding story at Manchester United, manager Erik ten Hag has been compelled to address an issue with star player, Marcus Rashford. The issue came to light following Rashford's absence from the team lineup during an FA Cup match against Newport County. Ten Hag initially stated that Rashford was unwell, but subsequently described the situation as an internal matter which he intends to manage privately.

Rashford's Absence amid Nightclub Rumors

The omission of Rashford from the squad came amidst circulating reports and suggestive images on social media, hinting at the player's presence in a nightclub. This, despite Rashford's alleged illness, has raised eyebrows and sparked controversy. The Manchester United boss has been tight-lipped about the incident, refusing to offer any additional public information.

Prior Incidents of Disciplinary Action

This is not Rashford's first brush with disciplinary issues. The player previously drew criticism from Ten Hag for his off-field activities, specifically after he was seen partying following a heavy defeat by Manchester City. Ten Hag had then addressed the incident directly with Rashford, who apologized and showed significant motivation to rectify the situation.

Addressing the Current Situation

The current circumstances surrounding Rashford's absence from the team and his alleged nightclub sighting continue to be an internal issue within the club. Ten Hag, known for his hands-on managerial style, is expected to handle this matter privately with Rashford, emphasizing the importance of player professionalism and adherence to the manager's rules.