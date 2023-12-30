Erik Ten Hag Banks on Antony for Manchester United’s Upcoming Clash

In a strategic move, Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, is turning to Brazilian winger Antony’s speed and attacking prowess, aiming to exploit the Nottingham Forest’s defense in their upcoming match. This tactical reorientation follows a period of struggle for Antony since his high-profile transfer to United, a period that has seen him without a goal or an assist throughout the season.

Antony’s Potential Turning Point

Though Antony’s performance has been underwhelming, Ten Hag’s approach could be the turning point the Brazilian needs to regain his footing. Interestingly, Antony’s last goal for Manchester United came against the same opponent – Nottingham Forest – back in April. This memory could serve to boost the player’s confidence and reignite his attacking prowess for the upcoming game.

Crucial Game for United’s Silverware Hopes

This game carries significant weight for Manchester United as it precedes the FA Cup third-round match against Wigan. The FA Cup represents a crucial opportunity for silverware this season, both for Antony and Ten Hag. Hence, a positive performance against Forest could provide the momentum United needs moving into the FA Cup.

Despite facing criticism for some of his recent selection decisions, Erik ten Hag has shown confidence in his tactical approach. His decision to bring Antony into the starting XI is a testament to his faith in the player’s potential to exploit the spaces behind Forest’s defense.