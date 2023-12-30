en English
Brazil

Erik Ten Hag Banks on Antony for Manchester United’s Upcoming Clash

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:44 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 5:20 pm EST
Erik Ten Hag Banks on Antony for Manchester United’s Upcoming Clash

In a strategic move, Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, is turning to Brazilian winger Antony’s speed and attacking prowess, aiming to exploit the Nottingham Forest’s defense in their upcoming match. This tactical reorientation follows a period of struggle for Antony since his high-profile transfer to United, a period that has seen him without a goal or an assist throughout the season.

Antony’s Potential Turning Point

Though Antony’s performance has been underwhelming, Ten Hag’s approach could be the turning point the Brazilian needs to regain his footing. Interestingly, Antony’s last goal for Manchester United came against the same opponent – Nottingham Forest – back in April. This memory could serve to boost the player’s confidence and reignite his attacking prowess for the upcoming game.

Crucial Game for United’s Silverware Hopes

This game carries significant weight for Manchester United as it precedes the FA Cup third-round match against Wigan. The FA Cup represents a crucial opportunity for silverware this season, both for Antony and Ten Hag. Hence, a positive performance against Forest could provide the momentum United needs moving into the FA Cup.

Despite facing criticism for some of his recent selection decisions, Erik ten Hag has shown confidence in his tactical approach. His decision to bring Antony into the starting XI is a testament to his faith in the player’s potential to exploit the spaces behind Forest’s defense.

Brazil Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

