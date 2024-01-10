Erie Otters Secure Rookie Goaltender Charlie Burns in Strategic Trade

In a strategic move to bolster their goaltending depth, the Erie Otters, under the stewardship of General Manager Dave Brown, have acquired rookie goaltender Charlie Burns from the Niagara IceDogs. The trade, which sees a 10th round pick in the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) 2026 draft heading in the opposite direction, comes just before the league’s trading deadline and marks a significant addition to the Otters’ roster.

Meet Charlie Burns

Burns, a native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, has been carving out a name for himself in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League’s (GOJHL) Fort Erie Meteors. His record there, an impressive 16-3, including a shutout, speaks volumes about his potential. The draft pick, interestingly, was originally received from Sault Ste. Marie, making the trade a sort of homecoming for the talented goalie.

Strategic Depth for the Erie Otters

The addition of Burns to the Otters’ roster adds a new dimension to their goaltending line-up. He now stands alongside Ben Gaudreau, an overage veteran acquired last October, and Jacob Gibbons, providing the Otters with a blend of youth and experience in this crucial position. This move, beyond immediate benefits, also underscores the team’s commitment to nurturing young talent.

Looking Ahead

While the Niagara IceDogs, Burns’ former team, are currently at the bottom of the league, the Otters are gearing up for a face-off against the Barrie Colts with a fairly balanced 17-15-4-0 record. The game, scheduled for 7 p.m. at Erie Insurance Arena, is part of a three-game homestand for Erie. It is yet to be confirmed if the newly acquired Burns will make an appearance for this pivotal game.