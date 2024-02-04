Erie County's New Golf Policy: Balancing Access or Discrimination?

In a bold move aimed at addressing the scarcity of tee times for public golfers, Erie County has enacted a new policy at its two golf courses, Elma Meadows and Grover Cleveland. The policy limits weekday league play to nine holes, down from the traditional 18, in an effort to maintain a balanced access between league members and the general public.

A Controversial Decision

The decision, however, has sparked controversy among league members, who argue that the new policy unfairly targets certain demographics. Older players, women, and veterans, who typically participate in weekday leagues, feel particularly singled out. In light of the new policy, some golfers, including Tim Augustine, president of a 48-member club, are contemplating transferring their leagues to other courses that permit 18-hole play.

A Defeated Resolution

Despite the opposition, a resolution from Republican legislators aimed at revoking the new rule was defeated in a vote. The county, nonetheless, continues to engage in discussions around the issue. In response to complaints from golfers, the county has also retracted a mandate requiring all players to use a cart.

An Attempt to Balance Access

The county's decision is fundamentally an attempt to strike a balance between league members and the general public. This comes in light of the surge in the number of rounds played and season passes sold at the two golf courses in recent years. The number of rounds played rose from 52,035 in 2021 to 54,373 in 2022, while the number of passes sold increased from 661 in 2021 to 700 in 2022. Remarkably, the prices at the two courses have remained unchanged since 2014, with Grover Cleveland charging $18 for weekday greens and $21 on weekends, and Elma Meadows charging $20 for a weekday 18-hole round and $24 on weekends.