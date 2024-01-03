Erickson Lubin: From Defeat to Redemption, Aiming for Charlo Rematch

In the unforgiving world of professional boxing, Erickson Lubin stands as an embodiment of resilience and skill. Despite suffering a setback in his career at the tender age of 21, Lubin has since rebounded with an impressive streak of victories. His record, boasting wins in eight of his last nine fights, is a testament to his tenacity and a clear sign of his readiness to ascend in his boxing career.

From Defeat to Redemption

The turning point in Lubin’s career came in the shape of a defeat at the hands of Jermell Charlo. The fight, which took place when Lubin was still in his early twenties, marked his first professional loss. However, instead of succumbing to defeat, Lubin took it as a stepping stone towards refining his craft, working his way back to the top with renewed vigor and a sharpened skill set.

An Upward Trajectory

Lubin’s recent fight against the upcoming boxing prospect, Jesus Ramos Jr., served as a significant milestone in his journey. Despite the outcome being marked as controversial, Lubin secured a victory, further asserting his position as a formidable force in the world of boxing. The fight against Ramos Jr., who was poised for a title shot, was a clear indication of Lubin’s readiness to take on higher stakes.

Anticipation of a Rematch

Now, with Charlo currently enjoying a break after a big payday from a fight with Canelo Alvarez, Lubin sees an opportunity to face him once again. Charlo, who has since become a unified and undisputed champion, plans to return to the 154-pound division in 2024. Despite Charlo’s superior performance in their first match, Lubin exudes confidence in his evolved fighting skills, believing that a rematch would yield a different outcome. The prospect of a rematch with Charlo not only adds a layer of intrigue to Lubin’s career, but it also stands as a symbol of his unwavering determination and ambition in the face of adversity.