Eric Tomlinson’s NFL Journey and the Intricacies of Futures Deals

Eric Tomlinson, the 29-year-old tight end with a riveting journey across various National Football League (NFL) teams, exemplifies the nature of futures deals in the league. These deals provide players an opportunity to secure a position on a team’s 90-man roster, acting as a stepping stone towards the ultimate goal of earning a place on the full team during training camp. Tomlinson’s story is a testament to this practice and its implications for both the players and the teams involved.

Tomlinson’s NFL Journey

Tomlinson’s NFL journey began in 2015 when he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles after graduating from the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). Since then, his career has taken him on a winding path across the league. He has had stints with the Houston Texans, New York Jets, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Baltimore Ravens. In 2021, he re-signed with the Ravens for a one-year deal, followed by a brief tenure with the Denver Broncos in 2022. He then rejoined the Texans in May before being released. Tomlinson also spent part of the season on the Ravens’ practice squad, highlighting his perseverance and commitment to the sport.

Futures Deals and the NFL

Futures deals are a significant aspect of the NFL, especially for players like Tomlinson who are looking to establish a secure footing in the league. These deals offer players a chance to prove their worth during training camp, with the hope of making it to the full team roster. They provide a sense of stability and security, allowing players to focus on enhancing their skills and performance.

Tomlinson’s Career Statistics

Throughout his career, Tomlinson has participated in 85 games, securing 27 receptions for 280 yards. He has also scored three touchdowns over his seven seasons in the NFL. These statistics, while modest, demonstrate his consistent engagement in the league and his continued efforts to make his mark in the game. His journey through the NFL, marked by his involvement in futures deals, affirms the intricate dynamics of the league and the opportunities it presents for players to carve their path.