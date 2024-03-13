Eric Kapaito Targets KPL Title and Golden Boot in Tusker's Chase to Overtake Gor Mahia

Tusker FC's recent 1-0 victory over AFC Leopards has intensified the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title race, narrowing the gap with front-runners Gor Mahia.

Advertisment

Amidst this heated competition, Tusker's striking sensation, Eric Kapaito, has set his sights not only on helping his team clinch the title but also on securing the season's golden boot. Joining Tusker as a free agent from Zanaco, Kapaito's ambition and goal-scoring prowess have become central to Tusker's title aspirations.

Strategic Victory and Title Aspirations

The win against AFC Leopards was crucial for Tusker, placing them just seven points behind Gor Mahia and keeping their title hopes alive. The match's outcome was a testament to Tusker's resilience and tactical strategy, masterminded by coach Robert Matano. Kapaito, as the team's leading scorer, plays a pivotal role in Tusker's offensive strategy, with his eye firmly on outscoring Gor Mahia's Benson Omalla to claim the golden boot.

Advertisment

Eric Kapaito's journey in the KPL has been marked by remarkable goal-scoring feats. Having been the league's top scorer with Kariobangi Sharks in the 2018 season and again in the 2020/2021 season, Kapaito's ambition to lead Tusker to the top of the KPL and win his third golden boot is fueled by personal and team success. His current standing as the third-highest scorer in the league, just three goals behind Omalla, adds an intriguing layer to the season's closing stages.

Competition Heats Up

With the league nearing its climax, the race for the golden boot is as intense as the title chase. Kapaito faces stiff competition not only from Omalla but also from other top scorers like Francis Kahiro, Moses Shumah, and Boniface Muchiri, who are all tied with Kapaito on goals. The coming matches promise to be a thrilling display of talent, strategy, and determination, with Tusker and Kapaito at the heart of the action.

The closing stages of the KPL season are set to be a battleground for both team glory and individual accolades. As Tusker continues to chase Gor Mahia for the title, Eric Kapaito's pursuit of the golden boot adds an exciting personal narrative to the competition. With both team and individual honors at stake, the final matches of the season promise to be a spectacle of footballing excellence and ambition.