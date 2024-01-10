Eric Cole and PXG Clubs: A Tale of Success on the PGA Tour

The journey of Eric Cole to the pinnacle of the 2023 PGA Tour, earning the coveted title of Rookie of the Year, is a tale intertwined with the rise of the brand Parson Xtreme Golf (PXG). Much more than just a tool of the trade, the PXG clubs became an integral part of Cole’s soaring success. The story underscores the brand’s evolution from a high-end boutique offering to a widely accepted product, used by 38 professionals across various tours.

Embracing PXG: A Game Changer

Without a formal endorsement, Cole initially tried the PXG clubs, only to become a full-fledged advocate of the brand. The clubs’ unique features, which include a polymer core material for vibration absorption and a thin face for increased ball speed and distance, significantly impacted his game. The added stability from tungsten weighting resonated with the precision required in golf, further cementing his faith in the PXG clubs.

PXG: An Expanding Horizon

The brand has made significant strides in expanding its reach and accessibility. Currently, PXG boasts 22 fitting centers and mobile hubs. These centers offer a range of custom clubs at prices that are more affordable than before. The unique fitting process is thorough, ensuring golfers of all levels can find the perfect club. This meticulous attention to detail has resulted in a high conversion rate of interested golfers to loyal PXG customers.

Personal Touch: The PXG Difference

Bob Parsons, the founder of PXG, maintains personal contact with players, including Cole. This personal touch underscores the brand’s commitment to superior customer service and personalized attention at its fitting centers. The Orlando center, the largest of all, caters to numerous golfers daily, echoing the brand’s promise of exceptional service.

As Cole gears up to take on the Waialae Country Club for the Sony Open, his story punctuates the potential of PXG clubs in guiding golfers to unprecedented heights. His success story, intertwined with the brand’s growth, sets the stage for a riveting spectacle at the Sony Open.