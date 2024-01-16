Eric Bischoff on Lee Fitting's Hiring by WWE and Wrestling Contract Negotiations

WWE Hall of Famer, Eric Bischoff, recently aired his thoughts on several professional wrestling matters on his podcast, 'Strictly Business'. One of the key topics was WWE's hiring of former ESPN executive, Lee Fitting, as head of TV Production. Bischoff, a seasoned industry veteran, found it intriguing that WWE chose to hire from outside the organization rather than promoting from within. He specifically named Mike Mansury, who is presently affiliated with AEW, as someone he believed was being prepared for the role during his brief stint at WWE in 2018.

Fitting's Appointment and Mansury's Potential

Bischoff's remarks on Fitting's appointment underscore the WWE's decision to seek fresh perspectives by hiring external talent. While he praised Mansury's understanding of the production process and his capabilities, Bischoff also expressed his support for Mansury's move to AEW. During his short tenure at WWE, Bischoff had perceived Mansury as a rising star within the organization, someone who could have potentially succeeded in the role now occupied by Fitting.

Insights on Contract Negotiations

Additionally, Bischoff provided insights into the nature of contract negotiations involving top WCW talent. He pointed out that while the demands were mostly standard - first-class airfare, luxury hotel accommodations - none of the talent made outlandish requests such as requiring specific types of snacks like green M&Ms. The lack of extravagant demands paints a picture of focused professionals more interested in the conditions of their work than in frivolous perks.

Wrestling Industry Contracts and More

These discussions are part of a broader conversation that Bischoff carries on his podcast, '83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson', where he often discusses the wrestling industry and shares his experiences as the President of WCW. The podcast serves as a platform for Bischoff to express his views on various developments in the professional wrestling world, offering listeners a unique perspective from a man who has seen the industry from the top.