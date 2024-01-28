Eric Bischoff Discusses AEW's Future and Kazuchika Okada's Potential Moves Post-NJPW

Eric Bischoff, renowned wrestling promoter and host of the podcast '83 Weeks,' recently shared his thoughts on the future of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and the professional wrestler Kazuchika Okada. Okada's impending departure from New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has triggered a wave of speculation within the wrestling community.

A Focus on All Elite Wrestling

Bischoff acknowledged that his podcast often hones in on specific topics, such as AEW. He justified this concentration by emphasizing the necessity for diversity in content. Catering to a broad audience and presenting valuable perspectives, he believes, is the key to retaining longevity and impact for '83 Weeks.'

Speculations on Kazuchika Okada's Future

As Okada prepares to bid farewell to NJPW, Bischoff voiced his thoughts on the wrestler's potential career moves. He admitted to being uncertain about Okada's true motivations, cautioning that social media presence might not be an accurate barometer of his intentions.

If Okada aims to continue his career in the U.S. without leaving Japan, AEW could be his preferred platform. The WWE's requirement for weekly TV appearances could present a significant challenge for Okada. Bischoff speculated that without long-term story development, it would be unlikely for Okada to play a significant role in WWE, such as headlining WrestleMania.

Further Reactions

The web page also featured a quote from professional wrestler Bronson Reed (JONAH), expressing his admiration for Okada. Reed shared his desire for a rematch with Okada, this time within the WWE. This echoes the sentiments of many wrestling fans worldwide, eagerly anticipating Okada's next moves post-NJPW.