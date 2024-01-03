en English
Sports

Eric Allen Named Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:10 pm EST
Eric Allen Named Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former professional football cornerback and Point Loma alum, Eric Allen, has been announced as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This recognition comes in his 18th year of eligibility, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious football career.

A Stellar NFL Career

Allen’s journey in the National Football League (NFL) spanned 14 seasons, starting with seven seasons at the Philadelphia Eagles. He was drafted in the second round in 1988 after a successful college football stint at Arizona State. His time with the Eagles was highlighted by receiving First-Team All-Pro Honors in 1989 and Second-Team All-Pro Honors in 1991 and 1993.

After the Eagles, Allen played three seasons for the New Orleans Saints and wrapped up his career with four seasons at the Oakland Raiders.

Remarkable Achievements

Throughout his professional football career, Allen amassed impressive statistics. He achieved 493 total tackles, 3 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 6 fumble recoveries, and 54 interceptions. His prowess as a defender is especially notable; he scored 9 touchdowns, placing him 23rd in the all-time rankings for Non-Offensive Touchdowns.

The Road to the Hall of Fame

The 2024 Hall of Fame Class inductees will be announced at the NFL Honors on February 8th in Las Vegas. Alongside Allen, other finalists include former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis and Carroll County native, and former Chargers All-Pro Antonio Gates in his first year of eligibility. The potential inclusion of these players promises to give the Class of 2024 a distinct San Diego flair.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

