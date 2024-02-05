Erebus Motorsport Struggles with Sponsorship Withdrawals Amidst Kostecki Contract Controversy

In a series of unfurling events, Erebus Motorsport grapples with a significant sponsorship crisis, as Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), a major sponsor, pulls out its support amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the handling of driver Brodie Kostecki's contract. Kostecki, a key player in the racing sphere, is slated to miss out on the Bathurst 500 and potentially the entire forthcoming season, casting a cloud of uncertainty on his professional trajectory.
Unravelling Sponsorship Support
Running in parallel with the Kostecki debacle, Erebus Motorsport is witnessing the rapid withdrawal of sponsors. The sequence began with Shaw and Partners, trailed by Southern Cross Truck Rentals, and now, the latest to join the list is CCEP. For the last two years, CCEP held the naming and livery rights, lending significant brand visibility to Erebus Motorsport. However, the recent decision by CCEP to sever its ties with Erebus leaves a gaping hole in the team's sponsorship framework, though its commitments with Supercars and other motorsport entities remain unscathed.
Controversy Sparks Criticism
The decision by CCEP came on the heels of criticism by Southern Cross Truck Rentals owner Steve Blackmore. He censured Erebus and Supercars for what he termed as "disingenuous" statements, fuelling speculation that there's more to the story that could potentially tarnish associated brands. While Kostecki has maintained a public silence on his situation, he has garnered support from his fellow drivers who empathize with his plight.
Impact on Erebus Motorsport
As the racing season looms, Erebus drivers Todd Hazelwood and Jack Le Brocq find themselves in plain gear bereft of any logos. They are set to commence testing their new Camaros without the usual sponsored liveries. Hazelwood, who had to let go of his full-time drive with Blanchard Racing Team last season, is likely to step into Kostecki's shoes for the full season. This opens up a unique opportunity for both Hazelwood and Le Brocq, the latter having joined Erebus to replace Will Brown.